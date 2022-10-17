WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Government announcement on Corporation Tax
CBI recently (14 October 2022) responded to Government announcement on Corporation Tax.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General recently said:
“The instability of recent weeks has paused investment and hit livelihoods, so it was important today that the Government responded to those market concerns.
“In the weeks to come, government plans will need to continue to restore fiscal credibility to give markets and business confidence to invest.
“Once stability is restored, we must plan for economic growth from 2023. That will be the moment to set out a new long term tax regime that will kickstart business investment and ensure the UK is competitive in a changing world.”
