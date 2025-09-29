WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to government announcement on youth unemployment
CBI yesterday responded to government announcement on youth unemployment.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“Rising youth unemployment holds back the future for young people and limits our economic potential. Tackling this is critical, and the Chancellor is showing just how seriously the government takes the challenge. We look forward to working with them on the details.
“Businesses will be at the heart of making this initiative a success, helping young people gain the knowledge, skills, behaviours and experiences that best prepare them for lifelong work.
“To deliver a comprehensive plan to support higher employment we also need to tackle increases in the costs of employment and ensure the Employment Rights Bill doesn’t discourage hiring.”
