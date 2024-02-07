CBI responds to government consultation on AI regulation

CBI yesterday responded to government consultation on AI regulation.

Benjamin Reid, CBI Director of Technology and Innovation, yesterday said:

“The Government should be applauded for listening to the CBI and other industry voices in avoiding the temptation to rush to legislate in the AI space.

“Setting a clear path towards an agile, principles-based approach to regulation will not only allow firms to make the most of this important emerging technology but will create vital space and flexibility for further innovation.

“The announcement of additional funding to advance research and support regulators is also welcome and will help encourage many of the UK’s high growth sectors to adopt and integrate AI processes into their operations.

“Given the rapid pace of change, we must now build on this momentum to ensure firms across all industries have access to the expertise and advice they need to confidently adopt these technologies and avoid falling behind their international competitors.”