CBI responds to Government energy package for households & businesses

CBI yesterday responded to Government energy package for households & businesses.

CBI Chief Economist Rain Newtown-Smith said:

On households:

“We welcome today’s bold and decisive action from Government that will help shield households from catastrophic rises in energy costs. Freezing prices will limit some of the damaging hardship faced by families this winter and for the wider economy.

“The Prime Minister has moved swiftly in making some tough choices and has rightly recognised the scale of the challenge people are facing. Big spending now needs big plans to recapture sustainable economic growth.

“By providing this intervention, the Government now has the chance to make our energy system more resilient for the future. That means taking swift action to reform the market rapidly and wage an all-out national energy efficiency programme to help households cut their consumption.”