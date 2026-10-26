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CBI responds to government's AI resilience and security plan
CBI recently responded to government's AI resilience and security plan.
Jordan Cummins, CBI UK Competitiveness Director, recently said:
“The Chancellor is right to put security, resilience and trust at the heart of the UK’s approach to AI. Firms will adopt AI faster and at greater scale when they are confident that it is safe, secure and working in the interests of their workforce.
“Investment in the AI Economics Institute and local AI partnerships is a welcome commitment to making sure those benefits reach every community. The prize now is to close the gap between ambition and execution, turning the UK’s strengths in AI into adoption at scale across every firm, sector and part of the country.
“Making AI work across the UK will depend on business and government delivering together. Business stands ready to work with government on the detail and implementation so that this investment can reach firms on the ground.
“New routes into specialist AI, cyber and chip-design skills are welcome, and the next priority is to broaden AI skills across the whole workforce. If we really want to leverage AI to boost productivity and living standards, then we need to build people’s confidence to use AI well and help them to better understand the benefits it brings.”
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