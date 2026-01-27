WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to government's announcement to join major wind farm project
CBI yesterday responded to government's announcement to join major wind farm project.
Tania Kumar, Energy Transition Director, CBI, yesterday said:
“As global instability continues to expose the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence, the Hamburg Declaration sends a clear signal that international cooperation is central to strengthening energy security and accelerating the shift to clean power.
“By partnering with our European neighbours to deliver joint offshore wind projects in this historic pact, the UK is sharing its world leading expertise and helping unlock the vast clean energy potential of the North Sea.
“These collaborative developments will lower costs for consumers, create jobs across the economy and give industry the long-term certainty to invest and innovate. Just as importantly, they showcase to countries globally the tangible benefits of expanding clean energy generation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Tepid growth expectations continue into new year – CBI Growth Indicator27/01/2026 16:05:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless this pessimism has eased somewhat, with growth expectations at their least negative in three months.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 202526/01/2026 16:05:00
This report was issued in January 2026 and covers the time period 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 inclusive.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for December26/01/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (21 January 2026) responded to latest inflation data for December.
NHS Confederation - Major strides in waiting lists in Wales, with some record reductions26/01/2026 10:05:00
The NHS Wales activity and performance statistics for November and December show a mixed picture, with significant progress in planned care.
LGA - Councils leading on digital inclusion but need extra funding and national coordination to unlock growth26/01/2026 09:05:00
Research by the Local Government Association shows that councils are actively working to improve digital inclusion, but progress is being hampered by funding challenges and a lack of national coordination.
CBI Wales responds to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech23/01/2026 14:15:00
Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, responded to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech
NHS Confederation - Norovirus surge shows winter pressures continue to mount23/01/2026 12:05:00
With further cold weather on the horizon it is unlikely that there will be a let up in pressure any time soon.
Arts funding announcement – LGA response23/01/2026 11:05:00
Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Committee, responded to the Government's announcement of £1.5 billion in arts funding
Audit Scotland - Policing must deliver next stage of reform23/01/2026 10:05:00
Policing in Scotland is well managed and led, but more needs to be done to reform the service and make the best use of its resources.
LGA responds to House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee report on child health outcomes23/01/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “The first 1,000 days of a child’s life shape lifelong health, and we cannot continue to overlook the services that support families during this crucial period.