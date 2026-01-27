CBI responds to government's announcement to join major wind farm project

CBI yesterday responded to government's announcement to join major wind farm project.

Tania Kumar, Energy Transition Director, CBI, yesterday said:

“As global instability continues to expose the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence, the Hamburg Declaration sends a clear signal that international cooperation is central to strengthening energy security and accelerating the shift to clean power.

“By partnering with our European neighbours to deliver joint offshore wind projects in this historic pact, the UK is sharing its world leading expertise and helping unlock the vast clean energy potential of the North Sea.

“These collaborative developments will lower costs for consumers, create jobs across the economy and give industry the long-term certainty to invest and innovate. Just as importantly, they showcase to countries globally the tangible benefits of expanding clean energy generation.”