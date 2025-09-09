WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to government's Defence Industrial Strategy
CBI yesterday responded to government's Defence Industrial Strategy.
Jordan Cummins, Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer (Interim), CBI, yesterday said:
"The government has set out a clear, long-term vision for the UK's defence sector - the final piece of the Industrial Strategy puzzle. In a period of heightened global uncertainty, this strategy is an urgent and powerful statement, highlighting the crucial need for radical reform to revitalise the UK's defence industry as a cornerstone of both national security and economic growth.
"With an increase in spending on national security and defence it is vital for defence to drive sustainable growth across the UK, this strategy along with the associated Defence Growth Deals will help to unlock growth from Plymouth to Scotland.
"Through our Defence and Economic Growth Taskforce, the CBI has advocated for a defence strategy that not only enhances national security but also boost the UK's growth mission by providing certainty and stability for businesses. This new strategy, with its focus on industrial partnerships and developing a skilled workforce, is a significant step towards a 'Team UK' approach that will ensure the benefits of defence spending are felt across the country.
"The government has now set out a credible, long-term Industrial Strategy and eight Sector Plans which focus on the areas of the economy where the UK can genuinely compete and win global market share. This sends a clear and positive signal - not just about the UK's economic ambitions but also about the country's global position and direction of travel for the next decade and beyond. The success of this strategy now hinges on its swift and effective implementation - its success will depend on close collaboration between government and industry.
"The CBI stands ready to work with the government including through our Industrial Strategy Roadshow, to turn this ambitious strategy into a reality, ensuring a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous Britain for all."
