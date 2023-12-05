CBI responds to Government’s latest immigration proposals

CBI yesterday responded to Government’s latest immigration proposals.

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work Director, yesterday said:

“Businesses support the government's objective to focus on productivity growth as the long-term answer to labour shortages.

“However, inflation-busting increases to minimum salary requirements and charges won’t address the shortages that are currently holding back business investment and growth.

“Businesses strongly support the Shortage Occupations List and, if used correctly, it remains an important tool to help reduce acute labour gaps. They will also back the government’s decision to close the loophole that could allow firms to use foreign labour to undercut the salaries of UK workers.

“An honest conversation about immigration would focus on how visa rules best support economic transformation and sustainable growth, beyond short-term fixes.”