CBI responds to Help to Grow: Digital launch

CBI yesterday responded to Help to Grow: Digital launch.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, CBI President, yesterday said:

“The launch of Help to Grow digital will help thousands of SME businesses invest in technologies. Supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey is fundamental to unlocking economic growth, boosting productivity and creating a more resilient future for firms.

“The financial support and practical guidance offered under this scheme as well as under the Help to Grow: Management of which I’m a member on the advisory council, will be a valuable additional resource to business leaders.

“Driving greater technology adoption continues to be a central aspect of the government’s Innovation Strategy, and will be essential in delivering a high skill, high wage economy.”