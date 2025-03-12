John Foster, Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, CBI responds to implementation of US tariffs on UK steel

“At a moment in the economic cycle when boosting business confidence and unlocking firms’ capacity for investment holds the key to kickstarting economic growth, the escalating tariff situation in the US remains deeply concerning.

"Rather than heeding the siren calls of protectionism, major global players should be leaning into the significant economic benefits that free, fair and open trade can bring.

"The CBI encourages all sides to come to a negotiated solution, and will continue working alongside its sister federations in the B7 to urge the G7 economies to reaffirm their commitment to the rules-based order and work together to tackle shared global challenges."

