CBI responds to implementation of US tariffs on UK steel
John Foster, Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, CBI responds to implementation of US tariffs on UK steel
“At a moment in the economic cycle when boosting business confidence and unlocking firms’ capacity for investment holds the key to kickstarting economic growth, the escalating tariff situation in the US remains deeply concerning.
"Rather than heeding the siren calls of protectionism, major global players should be leaning into the significant economic benefits that free, fair and open trade can bring.
"The CBI encourages all sides to come to a negotiated solution, and will continue working alongside its sister federations in the B7 to urge the G7 economies to reaffirm their commitment to the rules-based order and work together to tackle shared global challenges."
NHS Confederation responds to IFS report suggesting mental health has worsened since the pandemic12/03/2025 14:20:00
Some of the most worrying trends are the rise in mental health conditions in children, young people and young adults.
UNICEF - Geneva Palais briefing note: Malnutrition tightening its grip on children in Rohingya refugee Camps12/03/2025 10:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, Rana Flowers, to whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday press briefing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
CBI responds to publication of Planning and Infrastructure Bill - March 202512/03/2025 10:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to publication of Planning and Infrastructure Bill – March 2025.
Scottish business calls for Chancellor to back Acorn CCUS project11/03/2025 16:05:00
CBI Scotland and other members of Scotland’s business community have joined forces in a joint letter to urge the UK Government to back the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) project in Aberdeenshire.
TUC – work-related ill-health is costing the UK economy over £400 million a week11/03/2025 15:15:15
Work-related ill-health is costing the UK economy over £415 million a week – according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).
CBI responds to Secretary of State for Scotland's speech at University of Edinburgh11/03/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Secretary of State for Scotland's speech at University of Edinburgh.
TUC: Women are “bearing the brunt” of exploitative zero-hours contracts10/03/2025 12:15:00
The TUC recently (Thursday) warned that women are bearing the brunt of exploitative zero-hours contracts which are “hindering progress towards gender equality”.
Supervised toothbrushing – LGA comment10/03/2025 11:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the launch of a national programme of supervised toothbrushing for 3 to 5-year-olds in early years settings – including nurseries and primary schools - in most deprived areas of England
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail stamp prices 202510/03/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that Royal Mail will increase the price of 1st class stamps to £1.70, and 2nd class stamps to 87p, from April,