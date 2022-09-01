CBI responds to increase in energy price cap

CBI recently (26 August 2022) responded to increase in energy price cap.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director, recently said:

“The steep rise in the price cap will hurt households across the country. Left unaddressed, October will see millions plunge into fuel poverty with the consequences felt right across the wider economy.

“Government support to date has been right to focus on the most vulnerable customers, but the scale of help must be urgently reviewed in light of today’s announcement. Government must also step-up and deliver a national energy efficiency programme that will help reduce household bills as soon as this winter.”