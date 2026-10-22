CBI responds to inflation data for September 2026

Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, yesterday said:

“Inflation ramped up in September, supported by a further rise in fuel pump prices. We expect that inflation will continue to accelerate in the months ahead due to higher energy costs and some firming in broader price pressures.

“September’s rise in inflation means that a rate hike will remain firmly on the table at the Monetary Policy Committee’s next meeting. While there have been limited signs of higher energy costs feeding into domestic price pressures so far, the Committee will likely want to guard against the risk of persistently higher headline inflation becoming embedded in future wage and price-setting behaviour.”