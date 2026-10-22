WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to inflation data for September 2026
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, yesterday said:
“Inflation ramped up in September, supported by a further rise in fuel pump prices. We expect that inflation will continue to accelerate in the months ahead due to higher energy costs and some firming in broader price pressures.
“September’s rise in inflation means that a rate hike will remain firmly on the table at the Monetary Policy Committee’s next meeting. While there have been limited signs of higher energy costs feeding into domestic price pressures so far, the Committee will likely want to guard against the risk of persistently higher headline inflation becoming embedded in future wage and price-setting behaviour.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Further tax burdens on financial services would be an 'own goal for competitiveness', warns CBI Chief22/10/2026 15:05:00
Budget must give business breathing space and back wealth creation.
Barclays' bumper profits show need for bank windfall tax at Budget, TUC says22/10/2026 13:05:00
As Barclays announce bumper Q3 pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion – up 12% on the year – and bringing its 2026 profits to £8.4 billion so far – up 15% on the year – the TUC is today (Thursday) urging the Chancellor to increase taxes on banks at next week's Budget.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government’s plans for a National Care Service Programme21/10/2026 11:15:00
Darren Hughes restates the contribution of social care and calls for cross-UK, cross-party working on reforms.
Children's Commissioner report – LGA response21/10/2026 10:15:00
Cllr Natalie Oliver, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Children’s Commissioner’s report Childhood Lottery
The NHS Alliance - NHS leaders need air cover for “inevitable difficult decisions” on maternity services21/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins highlights the need for political "air cover" ahead of difficult decisions about maternity services.
Covid inquiry – social care workforce was "unprepared" for pandemic - TUC20/10/2026 16:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the sixth report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, published today (Tuesday), which finds the Covid-19 pandemic "exposed and exacerbated the underlying fragility of the adult social care workforce"
Subdued hiring strengthens case for Chancellor to reverse employer NICs threshold, says the CIPD20/10/2026 15:15:00
Neil Carberry, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, responded to today’s ONS labour market figures
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem announcement on Market Stabilisation Charge19/10/2026 11:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem's latest announcement on the Market Stabilisation Charge
The NHS Alliance responds to NHS England's single sex spaces guidance19/10/2026 10:05:00
Sir Ciarán says NHS leaders recognise the importance of ensuring that services are safe, inclusive and legally compliant for every patient and member of staff.