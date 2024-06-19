WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to inflation figures for May 2024
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist responds to inflation figures for May 2024
"Another fall in inflation in May will come as welcome news to households as we move towards a more benign inflationary environment. However, many will still be feeling the pinch due to the level of prices being far higher than in previous years, particularly for food and energy bills.
"Today’s data sets the stage for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates in August, in line with our latest forecast’s expectations. However, rate-setters will still need to weigh the fall in headline inflation against signs that domestic price pressures, such as elevated pay growth, are proving slower to come down. This means that they are likely to move cautiously beyond August to avoid putting further upward pressure on inflation, especially as the growth outlook improves at home and geopolitical tensions remain heightened."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
New date for LGA Annual Conference 202419/06/2024 12:25:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) will hold its Annual Conference and Exhibition at the Harrogate Convention Centre between October 22-24, 2024.
TUC – Unsecured household debt to rise by “record” £1,660 this year as families continue to struggle with cost of living19/06/2024 11:25:00
Real-terms cash rise is the biggest since records began
TUC – UK families have suffered a “decade’s worth of inflation rises” in just three years19/06/2024 10:25:00
Union body says inflation has risen by 20.8% since 2021 – an increase that would usually take 10 years
WWF - Poll : Strong public support to help farmers adapt to changing climate17/06/2024 10:05:00
As Scotland’s agriculture sector gears up for the annual Royal Highland Show next week, new polling shows that the majority of people in Scotland are fully behind farmers being better supported to produce our food and protect nature.
Patients Association - Patient Partnership Index recognises our work17/06/2024 09:05:00
The Patients Association has been awarded a Silver Standard in the 2024 Patient Partnership Index for our work on NHS diagnostic services. The project was funded and supported by Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland.
LGA - Chief Executive development programme launched14/06/2024 16:20:00
Chief executives from councils across the country are set to benefit from a first-of-its-kind development programme, designed specifically to meet their needs and future challenges.
TUC – number of people in insecure work reaches record 4.1 million14/06/2024 15:15:00
1 in 8 workers now in employment that offers little or no security, says union body
Number of children with special needs reaches record levels highlighting urgency of SEND reform – LGA13/06/2024 16:05:00
The number of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receiving support from councils has reached a record high, new figures published today reveal.
CBI responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto13/06/2024 15:10:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto
Ibec - CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy conference to discuss new opportunities to maximise economic benefits from cross-border cooperation13/06/2024 14:05:00
Business leaders and stakeholders from across the island will gather in Dundalk today for the annual Ibec-CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy Conference to consider shared policy concerns including energy, infrastructure, investment and the All-Island labour market.