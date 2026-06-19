Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision

“The Bank of England was widely expected to keep interest rates on hold this month. But the Monetary Policy Committee’s focus has now shifted towards digesting the implications of the US-Iran deal to extend the ceasefire and restore energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

“For now, the deal does little to change the economic outlook, particularly given that global energy flows are unlikely to return to normal immediately. Inflation is still set to rise meaningfully in the months ahead, reflecting the increase in energy prices since the conflict began. The MPC will be watching closely for signs that this feeds through into more persistent domestic price pressures, particularly wage growth, though a softer labour market should limit those risks.