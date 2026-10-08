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CBI responds to Kemi Badenoch’s speech to Conservative Party Conference 2026
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“Businesses will welcome the Leader of the Opposition’s strong backing for enterprise as the engine of prosperity, as well as her focus on sound public finances and tackling excessive regulation. Firms will also be encouraged to hear clear commitments to address the rising cost of doing business.
“The Conservatives are right to focus on making it easier and cheaper to hire – particularly young people. But the bigger prize would be raising the threshold at which employers start paying National Insurance. That would reduce the cost of hiring across the board and give firms greater confidence to create entry-level jobs.
“With businesses across the country being hamstrung by sky-high energy bills, proposals to deliver cheap, clean and abundant energy will be warmly welcomed. Sustained investment in nuclear and renewable power can strengthen the UK's energy security, reduce exposure to volatile international energy markets and help bring down costs for households and businesses alike.”
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