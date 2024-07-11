CBI responds to Labour Government’s ‘Back to Work Plan’

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director responds to Labour Government’s ‘Back to Work Plan’

“With economic inactivity continuing to be a significant drag on economic growth, it's encouraging to see the new government prioritise solutions to address this challenge. Not only will tackling inactivity help firms to access the skills they need to grow and invest, but it will also ensure that more people can experience the financial benefits and security of work.

“It is through partnerships between business and government that most people will be supported back to work. Government can make it easier for businesses to invest in the health and wellbeing of their people by updating tax rules, starting with making Employee Assistance Programmes tax free.”

