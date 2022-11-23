WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Labour Leader Keir Starmer's speech at CBI Annual Conference
CBI yesterday responded to Labour Leader Keir Starmer's speech at CBI Annual Conference.
Brian McBride, CBI President, yesterday said:
“Business welcomes Labour’s pledge to establish a modern industrial strategy focused on new technology and green opportunities around the UK.
“The commitment to looking at skills and migration together is also very welcome and exactly what the CBI has called for now for more than a year.
“We look forward to hearing more detail on how we can deliver a proper workforce strategy for Britain. Labour shortages are fuelling inflation and preventing growth and all parties must come forward with solutions.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Firms must 'step up and adapt' not 'hunker down and wait' to compete in tech-first global economy - CBI President23/11/2022 12:15:00
In his first major speech as CBI President, Brian McBride said businesses must scale up, build innovative UK and global partnerships, and embrace new digital and tech skills for employees in a changing economy.
Energy companies should be doing everything in their power to support struggling customers, says Citizens Advice22/11/2022 12:25:00
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s review into support for vulnerable customers
CBI Annual Conference 2022: Director-General Tony Danker's keynote speech in full21/11/2022 16:05:00
CBI Annual Conference 2022: Director-General Tony Danker's keynote speech in full.
TUC: Ministers must not abandon workers with Long Covid21/11/2022 15:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on a report published by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council – the body advising government on which diseases should be classified as work-related – which recommends that health and social care workers experiencing long term symptoms following Covid infection should be able to claim industrial injuries benefit.
UK Space Agency: Moon rocket's first flight heralds exciting future21/11/2022 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency welcomes the successful launch of Artemis I.
Autumn Statement averts deeper recession but fails to solve fundamental UK growth problem - CBI Annual Conference21/11/2022 11:43:00
On the back of a sobering Autumn Statement last week, the CBI is arguing that while a deeper recession was averted, more needs to be done to improve the long-term growth potential of the UK.
Qatar World Cup – Wales TUC statement on migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people18/11/2022 12:15:00
Wales TUC shares widespread concerns about conditions for migrant workers in Qatar. When the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010 the global trade union movement, led by the ITUC, voiced concerns about the choice.
£43 billion a year needed at Autumn Budget just for public services to stand still, says TUC18/11/2022 09:25:00
The TUC is calling on the Prime Minister to protect public services from the impacts of inflation and the economic crisis caused by the Conservatives’ mini-budget.
NHS Confederation responds to the Chancellor's Autumn statement17/11/2022 16:45:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Chancellor's Autumn statement.