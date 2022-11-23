CBI responds to Labour Leader Keir Starmer's speech at CBI Annual Conference

CBI yesterday responded to Labour Leader Keir Starmer's speech at CBI Annual Conference.

Brian McBride, CBI President, yesterday said:

“Business welcomes Labour’s pledge to establish a modern industrial strategy focused on new technology and green opportunities around the UK.

“The commitment to looking at skills and migration together is also very welcome and exactly what the CBI has called for now for more than a year.

“We look forward to hearing more detail on how we can deliver a proper workforce strategy for Britain. Labour shortages are fuelling inflation and preventing growth and all parties must come forward with solutions.”