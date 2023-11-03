WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest Bank of England interest rate decision
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responded to latest Bank of England interest rate decision
“The decision from the Bank of England to hold rates again for a second month running will be welcome news to hard-pressed households and businesses dealing with higher borrowing costs.
“However, with the backdrop of still high inflation, wage growth still well above levels consistent with the inflation target, and given services inflation actually rose in September’s data, monetary policy will need to remain tight for some time in order to decisively drive inflation back to target.
“The controversy surrounding the official labour market data is an extra complication for the Bank’s assessment of economic conditions. But a variety of data on the labour market, in combination with figures on economic activity, suggest that the economy is weakening and the labour market loosening in response to the highest interest rates for over a decade.
“The weakness of the UK’s economic performance necessitates a deftly delivered policy package to support a step-change in productivity, while also balancing the public finances.
“The CBI’s Autumn Statement recommends action in areas that can act as a catalyst to for unlocking business investment, including delivering an internationally competitive business environment; mobilising the potential and productivity of the UK’s workforce; and realising the UK’s net zero growth opportunity.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - South Ayrshire Council slow to improve and transform03/11/2023 10:15:00
South Ayrshire Council manages its money well and some services are improving, but the pace of change has been too slow.
TUC - Shell dividend payouts should have gone to cutting household energy bills02/11/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the news that Shell will hand its shareholders $3.5bn in share buybacks
Output stabilises but business sentiment deteriorates sharply - CBI SME Trends Survey02/11/2023 14:05:00
Sentiment among SME manufacturers deteriorated sharply in October relative to three months earlier, according to the CBI’s latest SME Trends survey.
NHS Confederation responds to new advice line for London police officers attending mental health related incidents02/11/2023 11:05:00
Sean Duggan comments on a new mental health advice line for Met Police as part of Right Care, Right Person
NHS Confederation responds to the NHS Race and Health Observatory’s report on NHS Talking Therapies02/11/2023 10:25:00
Sean Duggan responds to the NHS Race and Health Observatory’s report on NHS Talking Therapies.
Unprecedented wage squeeze is “mark of Tory failure”, says TUC02/11/2023 09:25:00
New ONS ASHE figures reveal huge earnings slump since the financial crash with most working people’s pay packets still worth less than 2008
TUC – Government ignored Covid safety warnings in schools because ministers “didn’t want to give an inch to unions”31/10/2023 16:05:00
TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell yesterday responded to evidence in the Covid Public Inquiry – that Gavin Williamson ignored warnings over Covid safety in schools because he didn’t want to “give an inch” to education unions.
AI Summit is dominated by Big Tech and a “missed opportunity”, civil society organisations tell Prime Minister31/10/2023 12:15:00
More than 100 civil society organisations from across the UK and world yesterday (Monday) branded the government’s AI Summit as “a missed opportunity”.
Private sector growth prospects freeze over this winter - CBI Growth Indicator30/10/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to October (weighted balance of -7%, from -8% in September), with all three sectors reporting mild contractions, according to the latest Growth Indicator.