CBI responds to latest GDP data – November 2025
CBI has responded to latest GDP data – November 2025.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“The latest data underline how fragile the recovery remains, with the economy close to flatlining. Weak activity and waning confidence ahead of the Budget are clear warning signs that the government’s growth mission is faltering.
“The Chancellor faces a pivotal choice later this month. Businesses need a clear signal that the Government is serious about unlocking investment and boosting competitiveness - not another round of tax rises or short-term fixes that would deepen the drag on growth.”
