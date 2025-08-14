CBI responds to latest GDP data - August 2025

CBI has responded to latest GDP data – August 2025.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist said:

“A modest rebound in June brought Q2 to a positive close — but today’s figures confirm that the strong growth seen earlier this year was a one-off and underlying conditions remain fragile.

“With business costs mounting, the labour market cooling, investment intentions weakening and confidence generally subdued, the UK is walking a narrow path between resilience and stagnation.

“Policy uncertainty in the run-up to the Autumn Budget risks tipping the balance. With the business tax burden already at a 25-year high, the government must chart a steadier course by ruling out further tax rises and prioritising policies that can quickly lift investment and productivity.”