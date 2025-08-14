WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest GDP data - August 2025
CBI has responded to latest GDP data – August 2025.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist said:
“A modest rebound in June brought Q2 to a positive close — but today’s figures confirm that the strong growth seen earlier this year was a one-off and underlying conditions remain fragile.
“With business costs mounting, the labour market cooling, investment intentions weakening and confidence generally subdued, the UK is walking a narrow path between resilience and stagnation.
“Policy uncertainty in the run-up to the Autumn Budget risks tipping the balance. With the business tax burden already at a 25-year high, the government must chart a steadier course by ruling out further tax rises and prioritising policies that can quickly lift investment and productivity.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-2514/08/2025 09:25:00
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-25
UNICEF - Urgent action is needed as humanitarian needs of children and families in As-Sweida continue to surge13/08/2025 15:20:00
The impact of recent violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate in July and early August continues to affect children and families. The violence, which reportedly left at least 22 children killed and 21 more injured, also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and further complicated the humanitarian response efforts.
Action needed to support youth employment as labour market continues to cool13/08/2025 14:25:00
As organisations grapple with rising employment costs, the government should refocus its efforts in supporting young people into work
LGA - Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision – LGA response13/08/2025 13:25:00
The Transport Select Committee has called on Government to reform the way local bus services are funded and adopt a minimum national level service.
NHS Confederation - Community-based social care funding welcomed, but long-term solution needed13/08/2025 12:25:00
The Welsh Government announced £30m funding for local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge.
‘Bold action’ still needed to continue addressing Tory jobs failures12/08/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which shows ongoing real wage growth alongside a rise in zero-hours contracts.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 202508/08/2025 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 2025
Audit Scotland - Strain clear across Scotland’s local government workforce08/08/2025 09:15:00
Scotland’s councils urgently need to make progress with workforce plans if they are to protect services and financial sustainability.