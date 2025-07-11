CBI responds to latest GDP data for May 2025

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP data for May 2025

“Flatlining growth in May highlights the ongoing pressures facing the UK economy, with manufacturing and retail struggling, alongside a patchy performance across other parts of the services sector.

“Today’s data suggests that a sluggish recovery remains the likeliest path in the near-term amid persistent trade uncertainty, a loosening labour market and slowing growth in real incomes. And with business costs rising, many firms are maintaining a cautious approach to investment.

“With growing fiscal challenges and the Autumn Budget on the horizon, the Chancellor must provide clear reassurance—no new taxes on business and instead offer a commitment to work alongside firms to dismantle barriers to growth. An open and collaborative partnership between business and government is crucial to deliver the conditions for sustained economic growth.”