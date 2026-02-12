WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest GDP data for Q4 2025
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for Q4 2025.
Ben Jones, Senior Lead Economist, CBI, said:
“A softer-than-expected end to last year comes as little surprise given the pressures many businesses experienced throughout the year: uneven demand, rising costs and persistent uncertainty that led key hiring and investment decisions to be deferred.
“Growth last year leant heavily on public spending; the challenge now is to get private sector demand firing too. That depends both on households feeling able to spend more freely and on determined action to remove blockers to investment.
“Stability remains vitally important if we’re to build momentum across the economy and is a key part of the UK’s pitch to investors at home and abroad. However, stability alone will not give firms the confidence required to press go on critical investments that deliver growth, jobs and opportunity across all parts of the country.
“The Spring Forecast should be a critical delivery moment for the government's growth mission. Businesses want to see government take action to speed up relief for high industrial energy costs, collaborate with firms to find appropriate landing zones for the Employment Rights Act, and make real progress on tax simplification to ease the cost of doing business.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Bank of England must “go further and faster” with rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC12/02/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to December 2025, and 0.1% GDP growth in December 2025.
UK Space Agency offers young people launchpad to space career with new internship programme11/02/2026 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is launching Skills for Space, a new internship programme offering 50 paid placements across the UK space sector to give young people hands-on experience and industry exposure.
The CBI and BAB announce partnership to enhance UK-US trade and investment10/02/2026 16:05:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and BritishAmerican Business (BAB) have agreed a new Partnership aimed at promoting the UK-US relationship and securing opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
UK Space Agency: New studies for manufacturing advanced materials in orbit10/02/2026 12:15:00
Life-saving medicines, optical fibres and semiconductors could be made in space to benefit people and businesses across the UK.
UK Space Agency investment helps launch cutting-edge electric propulsion lab09/02/2026 13:25:00
A new laboratory that will help UK companies develop and test the engines powering the next generation of satellites has opened at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.
Support the workplace day of action for Palestine - 12 February 202609/02/2026 12:15:00
The TUC and unions are supporting the workplace day of action for Palestine on 12 February. We continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for justice, freedom and peace.
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision - February 202606/02/2026 13:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Bank of England interest rate decision – February 2026.
LGA - SEND crisis: Vast majority of councils warn of insolvency and call for reform amid huge deficits06/02/2026 12:05:00
Eight in 10 councils warn they will become insolvent over mounting deficits related to the cost of supporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, a new survey by the Local Government Association suggests.
Audit Scotland - Public pensions agency must be more transparent06/02/2026 11:05:00
The Scottish Public Pensions Agency (SPPA) needs to be more transparent about its progress updating thousands of people about their pension entitlement.