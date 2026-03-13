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CBI responds to latest GDP data (March 2026)
CBI has responded to latest GDP data (March 2026).
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, said:
“While the economy managed to eke out modest growth in the three months to January, underlying momentum remained weak. The broader picture is still one of an economy treading water since the middle of last year.
“However, this data is already backward-looking. The near-term outlook is now dominated by heightened uncertainty surrounding conflict in the Middle East. Energy prices have risen sharply and, if sustained, will only intensify the by now familiar mix of high inflation and weak growth.
“Oil and gas price shocks risk placing renewed strain on businesses and households, and government will need to respond with agility to the evolving conflict. With firms already squeezed by high industrial energy costs, this moment reinforces the need to cut the cost of doing business – including finding appropriate landing zones for the Employment Rights Act and simplifying the tax system to support growth.”
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