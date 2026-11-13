WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest GDP data (September 2026)
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest GDP data (September 2026)
“Economic activity held up going into September, and gains over the summer mean that it managed to churn out bumper growth over the third quarter as a whole. Over the year to date, the information and communications and professional services sectors have supported much of the economy’s resilience, partially linked to the rollout of AI.
“But the picture is less encouraging when we dig a little deeper. Conditions are uneven across sectors, with activity more subdued elsewhere. Across the UK, firms continue to face a common challenge: the high and growing cost of doing business – set against a backdrop of uneven demand conditions. Another bout of rising
inflation will squeeze living standards again, eating into recent gains in resilience.
"While the Budget did lay some important foundations for long-term growth, much of the government’s reform agenda has been deferred to the forthcoming Ten-Year Plan. Businesses will be looking to the Ten-Year Plan for more detail on how the government intends to strengthen conditions for investment and growth. "Critical to success is bringing down energy costs across the economy, ensuring any greater public control crowds in – rather than crowds out – private investment, and tackling the NEETs crisis without undermining existing efforts by businesses to create opportunities for young people."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance - The NHS is bracing itself for another very tough winter13/11/2026 11:05:00
Matthew Hopkins responds to the latest performance figures from NHS England.
Audit Scotland - Historic Environment Scotland making progress but pace must increase13/11/2026 10:05:00
UK Space Agency: Written ministerial statement on laying the departmental minute for the new contingent liability arrangements for space activities in orbit12/11/2026 16:05:00
A Departmental Minute is being laid before Parliament today setting out updated contingent liability arrangements arising from new liability and insurance measures announced alongside the Space Strategy on 8 September.
CBI responds to PM’s COP31 announcement on offshore wind investment12/11/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to PM’s COP31 announcement on offshore wind investment.
LGA - National Children and Adult Services Conference 202611/11/2026 16:25:00
As social care rises up the national agenda and the sector stands on the cusp of once-in-a-generation reform, NCASC 2026 offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping what comes next.
The NHS Alliance - We are now paying the price for not putting social care on an equal footing with the health service11/11/2026 15:25:00
Sir Ciarán Devane responds to the research commissioned by the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care on the state of England's adult social care sector
The NHS Alliance - CQC inspections are still not fit for purpose11/11/2026 14:25:00
A continuing credibility gap is undermining essential work carried out by the health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission, NHS leaders say.
Remove barriers to cross-border working and unleash 'Tomorrow's Talent' - CBI Ibec Hays report10/11/2026 12:15:00
Businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are losing out on the next generation of skilled and ambitious talent as regulatory and other factors hold back cross-border recruitment.
Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman: York council left disabled boy without the support to communicate for more than a year06/11/2026 15:15:15
A non-verbal Autistic boy was left without the specialist education support he needed to help him communicate for more than a year because of faults by City of York Council, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has found.