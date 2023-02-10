CBI responds to latest GDP figures

Ben Jones, Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP figures

“We may have avoided a technical recession late last year, but we probably won’t avoid one this year. While we expect that the downturn will be shallow, if we act now, we can make the recession even shorter than predicted.

“All eyes are on the Chancellor’s March budget, when businesses will be looking for a bolder approach to tackling labour and skills shortages and falling business investment. In particular, firms will be looking for a permanent replacement to the super-deduction, as well as a focus on innovation and the green economy, to help boost economic growth in the years ahead.”

GDP first quarterly estimate, UK: October to December 2022