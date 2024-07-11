WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest GDP figures
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist responds to latest GDP figures
“The latest data shows that the UK’s economic recovery is starting to put down roots. While growth in May was driven by a rebound in sectors such as retail and construction, which were hit by poor weather earlier in the spring, recent months have seen activity creeping up across a wide range of sectors.
“The new Labour government will benefit from some economic tailwinds going forward, with consumer confidence rising as lower inflation and strong wage gains support household incomes. However, many firms remain cautious about the near-term outlook. While the outcome of the election will help dispel some of the recent uncertainty, it could take a turning of the interest rate cycle for the recovery to really bed in.
“The new government’s focus on making growth a priority is welcome. However, to put the economy on a pathway to long-term, sustainable growth, we need to see concrete actions to deliver that vision within the next 100 days.
“While recent commitments to reforming the planning system are hugely welcome, firms are also keen to see progress in other key areas. A Net Zero Investment Plan would support ambitions to boost green growth, and a clear business tax roadmap would help deliver the stability that firms are looking for.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Improving NHS performance not going to be quick or easy11/07/2024 16:05:00
Improving performance will be a long-term project and NHS leaders and their teams will require funding and support.
TUC – we need an ambitious plan for growth11/07/2024 15:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Thursday) GDP figures, which show 0.4% growth in May
CBI responds to Labour Government’s ‘Back to Work Plan’11/07/2024 12:05:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director responds to Labour Government’s ‘Back to Work Plan’
TUC welcomes “step change” in approach to industrial strategy as National Wealth Fund investment revealed09/07/2024 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Responds to today’s (Tuesday) announcement from the Treasury on the establishment of a National Wealth Fund
Nicky Old to leave LGA to join Publishers Association09/07/2024 11:25:00
Nicky Old, Director of Communications, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) over the summer to take up the Director of Communications role at the Publishers Association.
ROSPA - Fire risk assessments and arson09/07/2024 10:25:00
Fire risk assessing plays a fundamental part in reducing the risk to people and property from arson and deliberate fire setting. In this article from Croner-i, Mike Sopp explains how to conduct a thorough assessment.
LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth08/07/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to today’s speech by the Chancellor on economic growth and planning reform
CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor08/07/2024 14:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey08/07/2024 13:25:00
Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.