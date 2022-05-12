WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest GDP figures
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, responds to latest GDP figures
“The economy barely kept its head above the water during a volatile start to the year, but times look set to get that bit tougher.
“Cost pressures and rising prices have tightened their grip, with both businesses and households feeling the pinch. The end result is a weaker economic outlook.
“It’s clear that the most vulnerable households and energy-intensive businesses may need further support, so the government should keep this under review.
“But the only way to build a resilient economy, one that can withstand price shocks, is a relentless focus on growing productivity and potential output. Business is the solution to both, so should be adequately supported to invest and grow.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s announcement that more children and young people now have access to mental health support12/05/2022 14:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the announcement that more children and young people can access mental health support.
GDP: Emergency budget needed to address risk of recession - TUC12/05/2022 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Thursday) GDP data, which show growth of 0.8% across the first quarter of 2022, but monthly growth slowing and falling 0.1% in March
Government’s broken promise on employment bill will see “bad bosses celebrating”12/05/2022 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Tuesday) accused the government of “turning its back” on working people after ministers failed to include an employment bill in the Queen’s Speech.
CBI to turbocharge UK levelling up ambitions with launch of new clusters programme11/05/2022 12:15:00
Establishing successful clusters of industrial excellence to power economic growth in every region and nation is the only way to achieve sustainable prosperity and succeed in levelling up the UK.
TUC: Ministers will have “conned” working people if they fail to bring forward an employment bill today11/05/2022 10:43:00
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) warned that anything less than an employment bill at the Queen’s Speech would be an act of betrayal – leaving working people “conned” after the government has failed to deliver on its numerous commitments to upgrade workers’ rights.
First UK satellite launch in summer 202211/05/2022 10:19:00
As part of a three-year mission two satellites will operate close to Earth experimenting and test imaging and interoperability.
Two-thirds of voters in the West Midlands think government “hasn’t done enough” to help with rising cost of living - TUC poll reveals10/05/2022 16:05:00
Two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted in Thursday’s local elections in the West Midlands think the government “has not done enough” to help with the rising cost of living - according to a new poll published yesterday (Monday 9 May) by the TUC.
UK-India free trade deal must lower trade barriers and ensure resilient supply chains says CBI and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)10/05/2022 12:15:00
The CBI, Britain’s biggest business organisation, and its counterpart in India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), representing over 300,000 businesses, will set up a new joint group, UK-India Industry Taskforce, to increase cross industry collaboration and to push the UK-India trade deal over the line.