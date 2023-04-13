CBI Responds to Latest GDP Figures

CBI has Responded to Latest GDP Figures.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“February’s GDP data was disappointing, but not wholly surprising given continued headwinds to growth, particularly from high inflation.

“Even if the UK avoids a recession this year, the pressures on household incomes will continue to sap the economy of any real momentum in the near-term. Whilst lower energy bills and falling inflation should set the stage for an uplift in the second half of the year, risks to the outlook remain to the downside.”