CBI Responds to Latest GDP Figures
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“February’s GDP data was disappointing, but not wholly surprising given continued headwinds to growth, particularly from high inflation.
“Even if the UK avoids a recession this year, the pressures on household incomes will continue to sap the economy of any real momentum in the near-term. Whilst lower energy bills and falling inflation should set the stage for an uplift in the second half of the year, risks to the outlook remain to the downside.”
