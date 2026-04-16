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CBI responds to latest GDP figures (three months to February 2026)
CBI has responded to latest GDP figures (three months to February 2026).
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, said:
“Stronger than expected growth in the three months to February suggests the economy was on a slightly firmer footing at the start of the year, though the broader picture remains one of subdued momentum.
“Even before the war in the Middle East, the recovery was far from secure. Rising energy costs and heightened uncertainty risk reinforcing the now familiar trend of weak growth and high inflation.
“In light of this, the government deserves credit for introducing backdated payments to the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme and expanding eligibility, ensuring more firms are positioned to benefit from much needed support with higher energy costs.
“The focus must remain on what further action the government can take to tackle the cost of doing business, including finding workable solutions on the Employment Rights Act and using the tax system to unlock investment – that will help boost competitiveness and mitigate rising financial pressures on businesses and households.”
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