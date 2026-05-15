WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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CBI responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)
“The rebound in GDP growth in the first quarter looks unusually strong, largely reflecting February’s outsized gain. This pace of growth is unlikely to be sustained, particularly as the effects of the Iran conflict begin to be felt.
“With higher fuel and energy costs feeding through and disruption to global supply chains set to intensify the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, pressures on businesses will mount, creating headwinds that are likely to weigh on growth through the remainder of 2026.”
“As the economic impact of the conflict becomes clearer, businesses will be looking to government to take further action to tackle the cost of doing business. This includes taking policy-related costs off business electricity bills, tangibly cutting the regulatory burden, and finding appropriate landing zones on the Employment Rights Act.”
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI signs open letter: Business against antisemitism15/05/2026 14:20:00
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The NHS Alliance - Welcome progress, increased activity, but more demand for care15/05/2026 10:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures.
CIPD - King’s Speech 2026: Greater ambition needed to tackle youth unemployment and support growth14/05/2026 11:25:00
CIPD responds to King's Speech
LGA statement on the King’s Speech14/05/2026 10:20:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the King’s Speech
The NHS Alliance responds to the King's Speech and NHS Modernisation Bill14/05/2026 09:15:00
Sarah Walter responds to the King's Speech and NHS Modernisation Bill
UNICEF - A demolition of homes, of schools, and of childhood13/05/2026 16:25:00
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UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in April 202613/05/2026 11:05:00
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Companies House is reviewing the retention period for dissolved company records12/05/2026 14:05:00
Companies House is reviewing the retention period for dissolved company records, following concerns that records should be held for longer than 20 years.