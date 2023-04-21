WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest Guardian allegations
CBI has responded to latest Guardian allegations.
Brian McBride, CBI President:
“The latest allegations put to us by The Guardian are abhorrent and our hearts go out to any women who have been victims of the behaviour described. While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police to help ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.
“We recognise the substance of the harassment report outlined as relating to an allegation made and investigated in January 2018. The finding of harassment was upheld and a sanction was imposed.
”However, the CBI does not recognise many of the most serious elements of the Guardian story relating to harassment, including the assertion that the individual had told the CBI of feelings of a sexual and violent nature towards the victim; and that he had followed her home.
”Neither is the CBI aware and our records do not support the report that the CBI discouraged her from referring the matter to the police.
“We are rightly undertaking an urgent root and branch review of our culture to right the wrongs where we can and to reform our workplace for everyone.
“We are anticipating a further report from Fox Williams later today. The board will communicate its response to this and the other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”
