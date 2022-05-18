CBI responds to latest inflation data

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist responds to latest inflation data

“Inflation was always likely to hit hard in April given the energy price cap increase. Looking ahead, inflation is likely to stay high, with a resulting historic squeeze in households’ incomes and a tough trading environment for businesses.

“It is critical the government explores options to help people facing real hardship now, and support cashflow for vulnerable firms. Stimulating business investment is also crucial, to both plug the near-term gap in growth and to shore up the economy’s potential to withstand future shocks. Turning good intentions on a permanent investment deduction into a firm commitment, setting out an infrastructure roadmap and publishing a digital strategy are steps which can be taken without delay.”

Producer price inflation, UK: April 2022