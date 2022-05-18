WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation data
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist responds to latest inflation data
“Inflation was always likely to hit hard in April given the energy price cap increase. Looking ahead, inflation is likely to stay high, with a resulting historic squeeze in households’ incomes and a tough trading environment for businesses.
“It is critical the government explores options to help people facing real hardship now, and support cashflow for vulnerable firms. Stimulating business investment is also crucial, to both plug the near-term gap in growth and to shore up the economy’s potential to withstand future shocks. Turning good intentions on a permanent investment deduction into a firm commitment, setting out an infrastructure roadmap and publishing a digital strategy are steps which can be taken without delay.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Inflation: Families are desperate for government help with an emergency budget, says TUC18/05/2022 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to 9.0%.
TUC: Working people must not pay the price of government’s NI protocol “mess”18/05/2022 15:05:00
General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government announcement on plans to scrap part of the Northern Ireland protocol.
The Power of Nutrition joins Soccer Aid for UNICEF, pledging to match public donations18/05/2022 13:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF, taking place on Sunday 12 June at London Stadium, today announced a new partnership with charitable foundation The Power of Nutrition, who will match public donations and fundraising up to a total of £4 million.
World a ‘virtual tinderbox’ for catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children – UNICEF18/05/2022 11:25:00
Soaring food prices driven by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-fuelled budget cuts set to drive up both need for, and cost of, life-saving therapeutic food treatment, the latter by up to 16 per cent
CIPD - Plenty of jobs and not enough candidates but regular pay still falls short of inflation18/05/2022 10:25:00
The statistics look backwards but most are braced for what’s coming next, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
CBI NI responds to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement17/05/2022 16:15:00
Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director responded to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics17/05/2022 15:15:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills responded to latest labour market statistics
Thousands of local authority buildings still contain asbestos – new TUC research16/05/2022 12:15:00
As newly elected councillors take their posts, the TUC and a group of MPs recently (Friday) warned that thousands of local authority buildings in England still contain asbestos.
TUC statement on independent investigation at TSSA16/05/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady, and TUC President Sue Ferns, will meet with the President and senior representatives of TSSA to discuss and advise on the establishment of an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.
CBI's new London Director targets innovation and skills action for economic growth13/05/2022 16:05:00
The CBI has appointed a new Director to head its London team – and Anneka Hendrick has pledged to support the capital’s businesses through the current cost-of-living and supply chain challenges towards renewed growth and prosperity.