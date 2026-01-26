WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation data for December
CBI recently (21 January 2026) responded to latest inflation data for December.
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, recently said:
“Inflation edged up slightly in December, broadly in line with consensus expectations. However, we anticipate that this increase will prove to be temporary. Price pressures are set to ease noticeably this year, particularly as the impact of last year’s energy and utility price hikes fades away.
“We expect the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut rates again early this year, if inflation slows as anticipated. However, the Committee will remain cautious about the timing of the next cut and the scope for any additional reductions as it looks for further evidence that underlying price pressures and inflation expectations are easing.”
