CBI responds to latest inflation data for February 2025
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data for February 2025
“Inflation remained firm in February, broadly in line with the Bank of England’s expectations. Looking ahead, price pressures are set to rise again in April, driven by higher energy costs, regulated price increases, and the passthrough of Autumn Budget measures.
“We continue to expect that the Monetary Policy Committee will cut interest rates at a quarterly pace over 2025, in line with its ‘gradual and careful’ forward guidance. This should help ease the strain of high borrowing costs on businesses and households.”
Gladiator’s Diamond Kicks Off 2025 Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy with Surprise Visit to Birmingham Primary School26/03/2025 15:25:00
Gladiator star and Soccer Aid for UNICEF player Livi Sheldon, also known as Diamond, made a surprise visit to Adderley Primary School in Birmingham to kick-start the 2025 Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy, which launched yesterday.
Affordable Homes announcement ahead of Spring Statement - LGA Response26/03/2025 11:25:00
Ahead of the upcoming Spring Statement, the Government has announced an additional £2billion for the Affordable Homes Programme - to act as a bridge between current AHP and successor programme.
Stronger growth is not causing inflation – TUC analysis of OECD data26/03/2025 11:05:00
New analysis of OECD data – published yesterday (TBC) by the TUC – finds that there is no international evidence of higher consumer spending and faster growth leading to inflation over the last three years.
Retail sales slump in March amid weak confidence - CBI Distributive Trades Survey25/03/2025 16:05:00
Retail sales volumes dropped sharply in the year to March, marking the sector’s sixth consecutive month of decline. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Chancellor must “stay the course” with funding to fix the UK’s economic foundations - TUC25/03/2025 12:15:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) called on the Chancellor to “stay the course” with the government’s strategy of funding investment and decent public services to fix the foundations of the UK economy.
Manufacturing output contracts in the quarter to March - CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/03/2025 11:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to March, at a slightly steeper pace than in the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, manufacturers expect output volumes to be broadly unchanged in the quarter to June.
PAC final report on remediation of dangerous cladding – LGA response24/03/2025 10:15:00
The Public Accounts Committee has released its final report into the remediation of dangerous cladding, which has found that the pace of work to make buildings safe is slower than desired.
Spending Review: Pressure on social housing finances could impact achieving housebuilding targets – LGA24/03/2025 09:15:00
Council housing rents across the country will have to increase, and many councils will be forced to draw on their financial reserves, due to the ongoing financial pressures facing Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) according to a new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA).
NHS Confederation responds to new modelling by the Institute for Fiscal Studies on 18-week target21/03/2025 10:05:00
Rory Deighton says meeting the NHS target was always going to be challenging