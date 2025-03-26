Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data for February 2025

“Inflation remained firm in February, broadly in line with the Bank of England’s expectations. Looking ahead, price pressures are set to rise again in April, driven by higher energy costs, regulated price increases, and the passthrough of Autumn Budget measures.

“We continue to expect that the Monetary Policy Committee will cut interest rates at a quarterly pace over 2025, in line with its ‘gradual and careful’ forward guidance. This should help ease the strain of high borrowing costs on businesses and households.”

Consumer price inflation, UK: February 2025