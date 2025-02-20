CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 2025

CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for January 2025.

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, yesterday ​said:

“The stronger-than-expected rise in inflation in January highlights the challenges facing the Monetary Policy Committee as they seek to rein in persistent price pressures. Higher energy prices, strong wage growth, and the impact of Autumn Budget measures are likely to keep inflation above target this year.

“While we still expect a gradual, quarterly pace of rate cuts throughout 2025, this inflation surprise raises the possibility that the MPC might tread even more carefully as it looks to reduce borrowing costs.”