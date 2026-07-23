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CBI responds to latest inflation data for June 2026
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for June 2026.
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, yesterday said:
“Inflation ticked down slightly in June, broadly in line with our latest projection. We expect this easing will prove temporary. Inflationary pressures are likely to firm over the next few months, reflecting the ongoing impact of the Iran conflict on energy bills and some passthrough to domestic prices. Renewed tensions in the Middle East mean that households and businesses will continue to face an uncertain and volatile outlook as we head towards autumn.
“We anticipate the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep interest rates unchanged when it meets next week, as it maintains a ‘wait and see’ approach to the economy. Although risks remain elevated, a loosening labour market, soft domestic activity, and tighter financial conditions mean that the Committee is unlikely to raise rates in the near term.”
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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