Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, responds to latest inflation data for March 2025

“March inflation coming in broadly in line with Bank of England expectations is welcome news, particularly ahead of a likely pick up in price pressures in April due to higher energy costs, regulated price increases, and the passthrough of Autumn Budget measures.

“The introduction of higher US tariffs adds some uncertainty to the outlook, as they could put both upward and downward pressure on inflation in the UK. Businesses welcome the government’s ongoing commitment to the principles of free, fair, and open trade, as well as promising to go further and faster to support firms during this period of instability.

“Today’s data suggests that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will likely cut rates next month. Looking ahead, we expect them to continue their ‘gradual and careful’ approach to reducing borrowing costs amid an uncertain economic environment.”

Consumer price inflation, UK: March 2025