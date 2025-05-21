WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest inflation data - May 2025
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data - May 2025
“April’s rise in inflation was widely expected, driven by a perfect storm of price pressures such as higher employer National Insurance contributions, the National Living Wage increase, and a hike in the Ofgem price cap.
“Looking ahead, the Bank of England expects that inflation will stay above 3% this year, as these pressures continue to impact households’ cost of living. This suggests that the Monetary Policy Committee is likely to hold rates in its next meeting, especially after May’s finely balanced decision to cut. Beyond then, the MPC will reduce borrowing costs at a gradual pace, as it assesses how price pressures are developing in the economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI President calls for urgent regulatory overhaul to boost UK competitiveness21/05/2025 14:25:00
In a speech today (Wednesday 21 May) taking place at Singer Capital Markets, Rupert Soames, CBI, President will highlight the urgency of delivering a fresh regulatory landscape in the UK, “one which drives our international competitiveness and embeds both innovation and compliance.”
Health Foundation drug-related deaths warning: LGA response21/05/2025 11:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to a report by the Health Foundation, which warns a dramatic rise in drug-related deaths is fuelling worsening UK health compared to other nations
Workplace temperatures - week of action20/05/2025 16:05:00
The weather is hotting up, and so are our workplaces. While employers are obliged to manage indoor temperatures and keep you cool, many don’t.
EU-UK must leave last decade behind and build new strategic relationship – CBI report16/05/2025 12:15:00
Ahead of the EU-UK Summit, the CBI has set out how both sides can underpin a 'new strategic partnership' built on defence, energy security and economic growth that drives prosperity for current and future generations.
NHS Confederation - NHS faces continued demand for services as waiting lists rise16/05/2025 11:05:00
Rory Deighton says NHS leaders and their teams have been working hard to ramp up productivity and improve patient care
NHS Confederation - Action to support fragile social care sector is vital health leaders warn16/05/2025 10:05:00
The fragility of the social care sector is one of the biggest challenges facing the health and wellbeing of our population.
NHS Confederation responds to analysis suggesting long A&E waits linked to 16,600 deaths16/05/2025 09:05:00
NHS staff work incredibly hard to provide patients the care they require and keep them safe.
NHS Confederation responds to new performance measures for NHS leadership15/05/2025 16:05:00
Matthew Taylor expresses concern that some of the measures could be seen as punishing NHS leaders