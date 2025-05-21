Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data - May 2025

“April’s rise in inflation was widely expected, driven by a perfect storm of price pressures such as higher employer National Insurance contributions, the National Living Wage increase, and a hike in the Ofgem price cap.

“Looking ahead, the Bank of England expects that inflation will stay above 3% this year, as these pressures continue to impact households’ cost of living. This suggests that the Monetary Policy Committee is likely to hold rates in its next meeting, especially after May’s finely balanced decision to cut. Beyond then, the MPC will reduce borrowing costs at a gradual pace, as it assesses how price pressures are developing in the economy.”

Inflation and price indices