WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest inflation figures
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“Inflation has once again surprised on the upside by staying put in September. While we expect it to resume falling in the months ahead, the near-term outlook for prices is now more mixed. The recent rise in global oil prices may mean that the path back down is bumpier, and domestic price pressures are probably stronger than the Bank of England would like.
“Nonetheless, with surveys of wage growth softening more noticeably than official data, there are some reassuring signs that underlying inflationary pressures may be waning.
“Despite staying unchanged, inflation has once again come in lower than the Bank’s forecast. But the Monetary Policy Committee will be vigilant against the CPI rate moving sideways rather than firmly downwards, so it’s unclear if today’s data calls time on further rate rises. But either way, it’s still very likely that interest rates are close to their peak, with the stance of monetary policy now judged to be restrictive. The Bank has signalled that rates are unlikely to be cut anytime soon, however, so households and businesses should plan for tighter financial conditions persisting.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - Pay packets are getting heavier but there is some ground to make up before they weigh what they did in early 2021, warns the CIPD19/10/2023 10:25:00
Jon Boys, Senior Labour Market Economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responded to ONS labour market recent figures
LGA: Free up routes to help people re-join the jobs market18/10/2023 16:25:00
Nearly nine million people who are economically inactive risk being left out of the labour market for even longer due to a complex patchwork of disconnected national schemes and services which fail to directly address their needs, councils warn.
LGA responds to Housing Ombudsman's Annual Complaints Review18/10/2023 15:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Housing Ombudsman’s Annual Complaints Review
LGA statement on Council Climate Action Scorecards18/10/2023 14:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to Climate Emergency UK's Council Climate Action Scorecards
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the deaths and injuries of children at Al Ahli Hospital18/10/2023 13:25:00
Executive Director Catherine Russell (UNICEF) makes a statement on the deaths and injuries of children at Al Ahli Hospital
NHS Confederation responds to the government's offer of talks with the BMA18/10/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Department of Health and Social Care's offer to open negotiations with the BMA consultants committee
New Welsh Polling: Support for trade unions strengthens as over 200,000 workers say they’re likely to lose their jobs in the next 12 months17/10/2023 12:15:00
Welsh workers have signalled their overwhelming support for trade unions in new survey data released today.
38% of business report labour shortages holding back growth - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey16/10/2023 16:05:00
More than two-thirds (71%) of respondent businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year and nearly 8 in 10 believe (77%) that access to skills is a threat to labour market competitiveness, in a new survey out recently.
TUC Statement on Israel and Palestine16/10/2023 12:15:00
The Trades Union Congress is appalled by the escalating violence against civilians in Israel and Palestine.