WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest inflation figures
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, yesterday said:
"Inflation fell more sharply than expected in June, which will enable Bank of England policymakers to breathe a sigh of relief following last month’s upside surprise.
"However, CBI survey data continue to point to persistence in domestically-driven price pressures, particularly in the services sector, and many businesses report that the labour market remains very tight.
"It’s still likely that the Bank will raise rates higher in their next meeting and keep a tighter policy stance going forward to ensure inflation continues to head sustainably back towards its target.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Cost of living crisis is “far from over”19/07/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation at 7.9% in June and RPI inflation at 10.7%.
Government “repeatedly ignored” warnings over impact of cuts on the resilience of public services – TUC tells Covid Public Inquiry18/07/2023 16:05:00
The Assistant General Secretary of the TUC today told the Covid Public Inquiry that the government repeatedly ignored “an unprecedented series of warnings” over the impact austerity and fragmentation on resilience of public services.
Pressing the accelerator on green growth could earn up to £57 billion for the UK economy by 203018/07/2023 12:15:00
New analysis from the CBI has shown that making the most of 27 green growth ‘prizes’ could deliver a £37-57 billion boost to GDP by 2030, equivalent to between 1.6% and 2.4% of GDP.
CBI responds to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement17/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI recently (14 July 2023) responded to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement.
TUC: Ministers backdown on mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is “another huge let down for BME workers”17/07/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (13 July 2023) commented on the announcement by the Department for Business and Trade that ministers do not believe that now is the right time to take forward a mandatory approach to ethnicity pay reporting.
The CIPD and Menopause Employment Champion Helen Tomlinson join forces to champion ‘menopause friendly’ workplaces17/07/2023 09:05:00
The CIPD is joining forces with Helen Tomlinson, the UK Government’s first Menopause Employment Champion, to champion ‘menopause friendly’ workplaces.
CBI comments on latest GDP data for May14/07/2023 13:15:00
CBI yesterday commented on latest GDP data for May.
NHS Confederation - Patient satisfaction with quality of care remains steady as general practice battles continuing high demand14/07/2023 10:15:00
Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, comments on the 2023 GP Patient Survey.