CBI responds to latest inflation figures
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
"The absence of movement in CPI inflation underscores the persistent nature of current cost and price pressures, with households and businesses left feeling the pinch. In particular, the ongoing strength in food price inflation means that many will have to keep tightening their belts for some time.
"Although headline inflation is expected to keep falling over the course of the year, it will still stand at double the Bank of England’s target by December – making 2023 another difficult year for many households.
"The latest data also shows signs of stubbornness in more domestically focused price pressures, most notably in the recent strength of private sector wage growth. As a result, another interest rate rise from the Bank of England looks like a done deal, with the prospect of at least one further rise in August to fully bring inflation under control."
Interest rate rise: Dangerous groupthink will cost people their jobs and homes, warns TUC22/06/2023 15:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s decision by the Bank of England to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points
Inflation: working people need a credible plan to protect living standards22/06/2023 11:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation unchanged at 8.7%
UNICEF - Lebanon’s crisis stretches families’ coping ability to breaking point21/06/2023 15:25:00
Families in Lebanon are barely able to meet their most basic needs despite cutting down drastically on expenses according to a new survey by UNICEF. A growing number of families are having to resort to sending their children – some as young as six years old – to work in a desperate effort to survive the socio-economic crisis engulfing the country.
WFP and UNICEF Executive Directors visit Haiti to galvanize international support amid record humanitarian needs21/06/2023 13:25:00
The heads of UNICEF and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) ended missions to Haiti yesterday, calling for far more support for highly vulnerable children and families who face rampant violence, deadly natural disasters, and a resurgence of cholera.
Starmer speech: British Jobs Bonus can make sure workers benefit from climate action20/06/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on Keir Starmer’s speech on Labour’s plans to make Britain a clean energy superpower.
Cameron is ‘in denial’ on the harm his cuts did to the UK’s pandemic preparedness20/06/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on David Cameron’s evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
UN workers’ rights watchdog slams UK's anti-union drive and calls on ministers to respect international law19/06/2023 16:05:00
The UN workers’ rights watchdog, the ILO, has slammed the UK’s anti-union drive and called on ministers to bring UK union laws into line with international law.
UK Space Agency: World’s first astronaut with a disability hopes to inspire others as he begins training19/06/2023 15:12:00
The world’s first astronaut with a disability, former UK Paralympian John McFall, has arrived in Germany to begin feasibility studies at the European Astronaut Centre.