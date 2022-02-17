WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation statistics
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation statistics.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“We haven’t seen the end of rising inflation. Prices are set to rise at faster rates in the months ahead as the upcoming increase in Ofgem’s energy price cap compounds existing cost and supply chain pressures. With the resulting squeeze on household budgets expected to weigh on economic growth, it was encouraging to see the Government step in to moderate the impact of energy price rises on the most vulnerable.
“Looking beyond the near-term, it’s clear that the UK is caught in a low growth trap, and the only way to get out is a relentless focus on productivity. Measures like a 100% permanent investment deduction and a future-focused approach to regulation and skills are vital to help us avoid another lost decade of growth.
“Enhancing the economy’s growth potential is the only way to withstand future inflationary shocks and deliver a sustained boost to living standards.”
NHS Confederation - New enhanced network for primary care17/02/2022 10:40:00
The NHS Confederation launches a new network for the primary care sector.
Increasing minimum wage to £10 an hour would give over 170,000 childcare workers a pay rise, says TUC17/02/2022 10:33:00
Increasing the national minimum wage to £10 an hour would give around 173,000 childcare workers a pay rise, according to new analysis published yesterday (Wednesday) by the TUC.
LGA responds to Government announcement of additional funding to support continued delivery of domestic abuse support services17/02/2022 09:40:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Councillor Nesil Caliskan respondied to the Government’s announcement of £125m council funding to support continued delivery of the duty to provide accommodation-based support and services for domestic abuse victims
CBI Northern Ireland responds to end of Covid restrictions16/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to end of Covid restrictions.
Inflation: recovery will be choked off if Chancellor does not protect real wages, warns TUC16/02/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI in January up to 5.5% ahead of wage growth in December at 3.7%.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics15/02/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills, responded to latest labour market statistics
CIPD - Tight labour market will force organisations to strengthen employment offer to attract and retain staff15/02/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
Employers set to award record pay rises in 2022 in the face of tough recruitment conditions, new CIPD research finds15/02/2022 10:40:00
Employers responding to recruitment problems by increasing pay, providing more flexible jobs, and more training and progression opportunities
LGA - Bus routes face axe unless emergency funding support extended15/02/2022 09:40:00
Cherished and essential bus routes may have to be axed from the end of next month if emergency government funding support is not extended, councils and bus operators are warning. Experts are warning of a 30 per cent reduction in current bus services when current funding support ends.