CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics

CBI has responded to latest Labour Market statistics.

Eugenia Migliori, CBI Head of Employment and Inclusion, said:

“It's good to see that wages are outpacing the rate of inflation, giving some positive news to households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. For increases to be sustainable in the long run, measures to boost investment and productivity are critical.

“Turning the Apprenticeship Levy into a broader Skills Challenge Fund will allow firms to spend their training budgets in a more flexible way helping businesses to give workers the skills they need.”

 

Original article link: https://www.cbi.org.uk/media-centre/articles/cbi-responds-to-latest-labour-market-statistics-12/

