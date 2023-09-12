CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics

CBI has responded to latest Labour Market statistics.

Eugenia Migliori, CBI Head of Employment and Inclusion, said:

“It's good to see that wages are outpacing the rate of inflation, giving some positive news to households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. For increases to be sustainable in the long run, measures to boost investment and productivity are critical.

“Turning the Apprenticeship Levy into a broader Skills Challenge Fund will allow firms to spend their training budgets in a more flexible way helping businesses to give workers the skills they need.”