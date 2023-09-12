WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics
CBI has responded to latest Labour Market statistics.
Eugenia Migliori, CBI Head of Employment and Inclusion, said:
“It's good to see that wages are outpacing the rate of inflation, giving some positive news to households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. For increases to be sustainable in the long run, measures to boost investment and productivity are critical.
“Turning the Apprenticeship Levy into a broader Skills Challenge Fund will allow firms to spend their training budgets in a more flexible way helping businesses to give workers the skills they need.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Companies House recognised again for outstanding workplace culture12/09/2023 12:15:00
Companies House is proud to have retained its Investors in People (IiP) ‘we invest in people’ platinum status.
New trade union faith network to launch at TUC conference12/09/2023 09:05:00
Network will build and grow relations between unions and faith organisations
"Those who’ve done well for themselves can afford to pay a bit more"11/09/2023 16:05:00
Liam Thorp, political editor of the Liverpool Echo, interviews TUC general secretary Paul Nowak.
TUC to report UK government to the UN workers’ rights watchdog over Strikes Act11/09/2023 14:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Sunday) announced it is reporting the Conservative government to the International Labour Organization (ILO) – the UN workers’ rights watchdog – over the Strikes Act.
“We must end the grotesque inequality of the Tory era” – TUC11/09/2023 12:15:00
The TUC recently (Thursday) declared that “we must put an end to the grotesque inequality of the Tory era”.
2023 Congress Awards - winners11/09/2023 11:25:00
Congratulations to our Congress Awards 2023 winners! These inspiring and passionate individuals represent what the trade union movement stand for.
CBI responds to deal on UK association to Horizon Europe08/09/2023 13:20:00
CBI yesterday responded to deal on UK association to Horizon Europe.
TUC – government must publish national risk register for “all public buildings”08/09/2023 12:15:00
The TUC yesterday (Thursday) called on the government to publish a national risk register for all public buildings.
NHS Confederation responds to announcement that UK will be rejoining Horizon Europe08/09/2023 09:10:00
NHS Confederation responds to the announcement that the UK will be rejoining the Horizon Europe Programme