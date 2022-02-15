CBI responds to latest labour market statistics

Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills, responded to latest labour market statistics

“The good news is that the UK economy is continuing to create jobs. The bad news is that businesses are struggling to hire and pay is failing to keep up with inflation.

“Bold action is needed to go for growth, with steps to address skills and labour shortages. Replacing the apprenticeship levy with a Skills Challenge Fund and creating a new independent Council for Future Skills to optimise policy towards avoiding shortages in the future are important first steps.”

Labour market overview, UK: February 2022