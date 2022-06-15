WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills responds to the latest labour market statistics.
“With pay continuing to fall behind inflation, it’s no wonder that households are forecast to further reduce their spending this year. Urgency is needed to build confidence and ease the risks of a full-blown recession.
“Not being able to hire the people they need is a major drag on business confidence, so the Government should immediately allow firms to use their Apprenticeship Levy to tackle shortages and update the Shortage Occupation List.”
