Tuesday 16 Apr 2024 @ 12:10
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

CBI responds to latest labour market statistics

CBI has responded to latest labour market statistics.

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, said:

“The UK’s labour market looks increasingly two-speed. Unemployment is rising and inactivity persists. Meanwhile there remain a heightened number of jobs that employers can’t fill, causing pay to rise faster than compatible with significantly cutting interest rates. This highlights the importance of improving access to training, particularly reforming the failed apprenticeship levy.”

 

Original article link: https://www.cbi.org.uk/media-centre/articles/cbi-responds-to-latest-labour-market-statistics-april-2024/

