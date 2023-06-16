CBI responds to latest labour market statistics

CBI recently (13 June 2023) responded to latest labour market statistics.

Matthew Percival, the CBI’s Director for People and Skills policy, recently said:

“While the number of people in work is rising and unfilled vacancies are slowly falling, the difficulties companies face when hiring is still a hard brake on growth. Signs that stubbornly high inactivity is starting to fall are encouraging, but a new record high number of people unable to work because of long-term sickness is a real cause for concern.

“Business and government have identified getting people back into work as a top priority. A laser-like focus on delivering the promised expansions to childcare and occupational health services, and businesses increasing flexible working can quicken the pace of easing shortages."