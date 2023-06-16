WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics
CBI recently (13 June 2023) responded to latest labour market statistics.
Matthew Percival, the CBI’s Director for People and Skills policy, recently said:
“While the number of people in work is rising and unfilled vacancies are slowly falling, the difficulties companies face when hiring is still a hard brake on growth. Signs that stubbornly high inactivity is starting to fall are encouraging, but a new record high number of people unable to work because of long-term sickness is a real cause for concern.
“Business and government have identified getting people back into work as a top priority. A laser-like focus on delivering the promised expansions to childcare and occupational health services, and businesses increasing flexible working can quicken the pace of easing shortages."
