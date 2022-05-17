WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills responded to latest labour market statistics
"Despite a slowdown in growth this March, the UK's labour market remains red hot with record vacancies and job-to-job moves.
"Firms are struggling under the weight of persistent labour shortages, rising energy prices and soaring inflation which is adding to the cost of doing business. Workers are also struggling, with inflation already 1.2% higher than pay and rising.
“Urgent action is needed to help alleviate the pressure facing businesses and communities across the UK. Putting pounds into the pockets of people facing hardship and stimulating business investment are two actions the government can take now that will help us to emerge from this crisis."
