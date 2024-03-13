CBI responds to latest labour market statistics - March 2024

CBI yesterday responded to latest labour market statistics – March 2024.

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, yesterday said:

“While pressures in the labour market continue to gradually ease, achieving sustainable growth requires a step change in efforts to remove barriers to work and unlock the business investment needed to boost productivity.

“That’s why the Chancellor was right to announce the extra funding needed to deliver expanded childcare last week. But firms can make a bigger contribution to tackling long-term sickness absence if health-based tax incentives are modernised. The Budget was a missed opportunity to do so.”