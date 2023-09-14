WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest monthly GDP figures
CBI yesterday responded to latest monthly GDP figures.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“Varied performance across sectors in July makes it difficult to separate the signal from the background noise. Manufacturing and construction output has been volatile recently and strikes continue to weigh on parts of the service sector. Consumer spending is similarly mixed – July was a washout for the retail sector, but a bumper month at the box office.
“While rising wages and lower energy prices should aid households and help keep recession at bay, the loss of economic momentum through Q3 now being reported by firms could keep the economy stuck in a low gear.
“With encouraging investment key to delivering growth, the Autumn Budget provides a vital opportunity to shore up business confidence. CBI analysis shows that a permanent full expensing regime could boost GDP by 2% by 2030/31 – with benefits felt across the whole economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Matt Wrack becomes the new TUC President14/09/2023 14:05:00
General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union is the new TUC President.
TUC - Ministers are ‘watching from the sidelines’ as UK economy shrinks.14/09/2023 10:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on yesterday’s GDP data (Wednesday), which shows GDP falling by 0.5% in July
NHS Confederation responds to CQC's annual survey of hospital inpatients13/09/2023 16:25:00
Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation’s Acute Network comments on the views and experiences of hospital inpatients
NHS Confederation - Welsh NHS Confederation respond to the Welsh Government's statement on escalation and intervention arrangements13/09/2023 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Welsh Government's statement on escalation and intervention arrangements.
"The biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation"13/09/2023 10:20:00
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, answers questions from Kate Bell, the TUC’s assistant general secretary.
CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics12/09/2023 16:05:00
CBI has responded to latest Labour Market statistics.
Companies House recognised again for outstanding workplace culture12/09/2023 12:15:00
Companies House is proud to have retained its Investors in People (IiP) ‘we invest in people’ platinum status.
New trade union faith network to launch at TUC conference12/09/2023 09:05:00
Network will build and grow relations between unions and faith organisations
"Those who’ve done well for themselves can afford to pay a bit more"11/09/2023 16:05:00
Liam Thorp, political editor of the Liverpool Echo, interviews TUC general secretary Paul Nowak.